National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $203.56 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

