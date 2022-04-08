Xponance Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

