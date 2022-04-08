Xponance Inc. Buys 8,358 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

