Xponance Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

