Xponance Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

