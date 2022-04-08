Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Assure stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.
