Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Assure has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.