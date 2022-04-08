Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

