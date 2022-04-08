The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.09%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

