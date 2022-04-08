OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. OpGen has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.