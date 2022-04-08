Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS: LSGOF):

4/5/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/29/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/28/2022 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2022 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/9/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Land Securities Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

