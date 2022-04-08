RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of RVLP stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
