National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

