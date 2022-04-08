National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after buying an additional 461,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 207.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 286,869 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,722,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

