National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.