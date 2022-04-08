Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

