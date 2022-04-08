Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 356 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

