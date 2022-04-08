Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

QDEL opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

