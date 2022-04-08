Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

SYNA stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

