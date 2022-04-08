Carl Ledbetter Sells 450 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.69.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

