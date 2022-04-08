Carl Ledbetter Sells 450 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.
Cloudflare stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.