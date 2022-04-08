Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Director Sells $67,980.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $900.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Point by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Point by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 151,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

