Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $54,389.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.46 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

