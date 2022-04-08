Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $29,696.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $30,090.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

