Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $29,696.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $30,090.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,890.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00.
Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
