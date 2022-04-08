Wolfe Research Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Peer Perform

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

