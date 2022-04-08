DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.72

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.72 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 3956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

