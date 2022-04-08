Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

