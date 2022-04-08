SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $60.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 151.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SGH opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 94.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $12,171,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,555,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.