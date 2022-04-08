Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.65

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 17056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ameren by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.