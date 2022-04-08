Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to “Buy”

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Latham Group stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

