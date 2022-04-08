Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 729,276 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

