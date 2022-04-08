Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 17,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,121,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,850. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

