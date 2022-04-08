Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $83.81. 180,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,026,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

The company has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 247,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

