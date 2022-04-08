Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

