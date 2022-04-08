Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 1,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 517,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

