Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 164,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,381,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

