Todd A. Trapp Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ABMD stock opened at $317.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
