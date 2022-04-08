Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

AXSM stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

