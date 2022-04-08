Theodore Blegen Sells 930 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29.

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $436.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

