Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

