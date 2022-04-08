Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $200.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.