Robert W. Baird Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $23.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.