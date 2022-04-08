Citigroup Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

AXL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

