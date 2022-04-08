Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

