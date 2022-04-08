Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,639,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,360,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $12,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $11,240,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

