Insider Selling: CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Insider Sells A$89,870.00 in Stock

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) insider Russell Chenu sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($16.54), for a total value of A$89,870.00 ($67,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.97.
About CIMIC Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for CIMIC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMIC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.