Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

