Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $26.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

