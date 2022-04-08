Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

TSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSQ opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

