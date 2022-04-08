Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of LAC stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
