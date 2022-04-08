Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

