StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HUSA opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.