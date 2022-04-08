StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
HUSA opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61.
About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)
