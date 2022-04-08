JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

JELD stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,561,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,112,349 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

